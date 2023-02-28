iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.36.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
