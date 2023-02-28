iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.