iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,837 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after acquiring an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,721. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
