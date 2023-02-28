iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. 564,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,046. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

