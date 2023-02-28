iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 335.8% in February

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the January 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,067,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,770,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,060 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 161,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. 599,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

