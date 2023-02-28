iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $48,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

