iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 628,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,866. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

