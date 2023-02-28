iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. 235,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Stories

