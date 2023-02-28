iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWB stock opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

