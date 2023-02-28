iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $399.97. 2,389,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.10. The company has a market cap of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.