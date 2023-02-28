Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

ITRI opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

