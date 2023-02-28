J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.55-$8.75 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.