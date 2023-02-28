James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

James River Group Stock Up 1.1 %

JRVR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

