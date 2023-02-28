Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,168. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

