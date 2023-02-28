Jason Reiman Sells 2,825 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.
Hershey stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,262. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $244.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.54 and a 200 day moving average of $229.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.
HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
