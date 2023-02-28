Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0109 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $30.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07849598 USD and is up 673.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

