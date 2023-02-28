JMP Securities Lowers Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target to $5.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Innovid from $2.70 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
NYSE CTV opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Innovid has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $240.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innovid by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innovid by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
