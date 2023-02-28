JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.47.
Taboola.com Stock Up 2.3 %
Taboola.com stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $795.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
