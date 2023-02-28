JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 181.34% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $20,991,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

