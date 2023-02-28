JOE (JOE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.61 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. JOE has a market capitalization of $83.61 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

