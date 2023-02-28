Joystick Price Down 2.2% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Joystick has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $30,578.54 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00219739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,491.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08595605 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,793.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

