JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JDSPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.