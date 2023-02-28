JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 68,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 896,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 2,367,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,797. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

