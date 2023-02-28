JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.47% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,776,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPQ opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

