Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9,820.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,820 ($118.50) and last traded at GBX 9,310 ($112.34), with a volume of 4792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,360 ($112.95).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,513.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,940.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £592.41 million, a PE ratio of 6,038.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

