JUNO Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00005003 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $80.04 million and $542,948.46 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00421910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.74 or 0.28518367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,904,259 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

