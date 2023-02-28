Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 373,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

