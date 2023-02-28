Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Kava has a total market cap of $366.94 million and $20.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00075725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025806 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,248,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.