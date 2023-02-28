Kava Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $371.60 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00075156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025745 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,719,443 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

