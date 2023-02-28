Kelly Stevenson Cliff Sells 12,500 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

VCTR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.15. 313,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,170. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.