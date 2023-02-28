KemPharm (KMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

KemPharm Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Man Group plc grew its position in KemPharm by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

