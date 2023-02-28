Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

