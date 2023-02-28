Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.31. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 165.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

