Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 136333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
