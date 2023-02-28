KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5703 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KNYJY opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

