Konnect (KCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,032.48

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $12,032.48 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

