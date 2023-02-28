Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.55. 12,880,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,488. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 571,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 215,545 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

