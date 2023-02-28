Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

About Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 6,171,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

