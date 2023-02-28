Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
KOS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 2,376,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,832. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 571,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 215,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
