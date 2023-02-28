Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 4.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.17. 3,952,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,700,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

