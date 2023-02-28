Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Down 4.1%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.42. 99,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 216,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.