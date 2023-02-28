Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.