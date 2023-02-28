Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.