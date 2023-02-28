Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of $811.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.