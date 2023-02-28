L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 4,020.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $486,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 15,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

