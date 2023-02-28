Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.
Lantheus Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.64. 1,128,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.79.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
