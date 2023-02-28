Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.64. 1,128,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantheus Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.