Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 12,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
LEMIF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Leading Edge Materials
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.