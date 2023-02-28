Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 12,200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

LEMIF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, and Mineral Operations Romania. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

