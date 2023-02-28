LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of LC stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $19.10.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.
