LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72, RTT News reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. LendingTree updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
