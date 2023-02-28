Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lennar worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,947. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

