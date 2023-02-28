Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $153.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 123,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

